Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Price Target at $118.64

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.64.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

