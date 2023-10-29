Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $567.41

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $567.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $479.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

