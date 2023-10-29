Brokerages Set Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) PT at $36.00

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,621,401.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Congleton acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,401.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,185.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,773,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,103,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 134,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

