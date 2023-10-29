Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $48.82

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $45.31 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,956 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

