Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Decreased by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,545,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,945 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Brookfield worth $85,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Brookfield Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,908. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.26%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

