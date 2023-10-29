Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEP. Mizuho cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.63.

BEP stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.84. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

