Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Lowered to $39.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.63.

BEP opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,857,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

