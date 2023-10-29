BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Toscafund Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the quarter. BRP Group accounts for 41.1% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP owned 0.36% of BRP Group worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,604,000 after buying an additional 515,765 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BRP Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,450,000 after buying an additional 256,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BRP Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $247,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $1,533,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $247,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 781,278 shares of company stock valued at $20,097,933. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 328,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

