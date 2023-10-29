Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,056.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,056 ($12.94) and traded as low as GBX 993.66 ($12.17). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 999 ($12.24), with a volume of 173,567 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 1,350 ($16.54) to GBX 1,600 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.54. The company has a current ratio of 32.62, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.10%.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.