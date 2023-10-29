Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Burlington Stores worth $58,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.20.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

