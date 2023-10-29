C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,254 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of C3.ai worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 34.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,330. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

