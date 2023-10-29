C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 568,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 657,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

C3is Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

C3is Company Profile

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

