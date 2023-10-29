Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,353. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $294.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

