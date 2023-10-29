Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.01. 1,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

