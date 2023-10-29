Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,712 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $57,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cactus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715 in the last 90 days. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

