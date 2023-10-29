Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Calix has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

