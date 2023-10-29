Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.