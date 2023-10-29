Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $85,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. 2,325,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,515. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

