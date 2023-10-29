Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.
Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.
