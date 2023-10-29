CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CannBioRx Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of ATNFW stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 11,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,327. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
