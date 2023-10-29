CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Stock Price Up 1.3%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 138,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,048% from the average daily volume of 6,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

CareMax Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.