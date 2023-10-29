CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 3.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

NYSE:KMX opened at $60.51 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

