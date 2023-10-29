Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Posts Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global updated its FY23 guidance to ~$2.70 EPS.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.50 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

