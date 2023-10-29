Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,543,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,414,000 after acquiring an additional 140,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.