Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

