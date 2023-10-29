Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $268.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,800,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

