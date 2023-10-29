Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 773,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 186,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

