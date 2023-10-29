CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 22nd

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBB Bancorp stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. CBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

