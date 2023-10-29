CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36 to $2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$1.55-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. Sidoti cut CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

