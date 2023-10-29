Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cencora by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

