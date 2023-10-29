Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $14.00- EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Down 24.9 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $110.12 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

