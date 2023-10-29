Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,699 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.61.

Charter Communications Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $39.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.00. 3,721,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.30. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

