Chevron Co. (CVX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $15.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Chevron Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81. Chevron has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

