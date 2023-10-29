Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 6.7 %

CVX stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.