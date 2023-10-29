Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 158,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.90 and a 200 day moving average of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.