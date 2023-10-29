Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Chevron Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE CVX traded down $10.40 on Friday, hitting $144.35. 24,524,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,625. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.96 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

