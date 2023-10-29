Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202,221 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 969,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,736 shares of company stock worth $4,924,482 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

