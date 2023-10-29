Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,709.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHUEF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.18. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

