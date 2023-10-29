Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,709.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CHUEF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.18. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
