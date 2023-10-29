CIBC Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $147.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $3,270,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.