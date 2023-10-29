Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$519.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.82. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.95.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$423.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.50 million. Research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.0251572 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

