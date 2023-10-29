Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,745 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $88,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,333,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.