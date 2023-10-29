Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3,668.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334,603 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 8.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,333,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,238. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

