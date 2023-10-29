Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 103,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Citizens Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Citizens has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Citizens

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is 70.33%.

In related news, Director Vincent Craig Dungan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $375,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.