CL King Begins Coverage on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

CL King began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.34. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%.
Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,079,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 735,001 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 405,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 309,863 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.