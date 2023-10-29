Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Philippe Etienne Buys 32,188 Shares

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Etienne bought 32,188 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$74,998.04 ($47,467.11).
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52.
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cleanaway Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.
Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.
