Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBGPF remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.