CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

