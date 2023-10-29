CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CNFinance Stock Performance

NYSE CNF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.50. 38,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 468.78 and a current ratio of 572.43. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). CNFinance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNFinance

CNFinance Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

