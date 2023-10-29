CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.86 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

