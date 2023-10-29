Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,521 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up approximately 2.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.34% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $100,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 610,612 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after acquiring an additional 758,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 527,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,555. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

